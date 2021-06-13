Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Rain helps spring flow, aquifers still low

The water of Lone Man Creek in Wimberley flows strongly over a dam near the crossing over FM 3237. This has helped the spring flow in the Wimberley Valley, but the Trinity Aquifer still needs more rain to recharge. Wimberley View photo by Dalton Sweat

Rain helps spring flow, aquifers still low

Above, a map shows the Keetch Brauman Drought Index measures the amount of moisture in the soil. Hays County uses it to help inform when the burn ban may need to be put in place or removed The map shows that most of Texas is currently at a low KBDI, meaning there's a lower chance of a wildfire. Further west, KBDI levels increase. Infographic via Wimberley View

Rain helps spring flow, aquifers still low

Rain helps spring flow, aquifers still low

Sun, 06/13/2021 - 5:00am

A welcome month of rain has filled the creeks and lifted the burn ban after going the better part of a year without substantial rainfall. As needed as the rain was, it still has barely put a dent in the historically low aquifer levels that are impacting the Wimberley Valley. “The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021