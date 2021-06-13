Rain helps spring flow, aquifers still low

The water of Lone Man Creek in Wimberley flows strongly over a dam near the crossing over FM 3237. This has helped the spring flow in the Wimberley Valley, but the Trinity Aquifer still needs more rain to recharge. Wimberley View photo by Dalton Sweat
Above, a map shows the Keetch Brauman Drought Index measures the amount of moisture in the soil. Hays County uses it to help inform when the burn ban may need to be put in place or removed The map shows that most of Texas is currently at a low KBDI, meaning there's a lower chance of a wildfire. Further west, KBDI levels increase. Infographic via Wimberley View