Ramirez is candidate for Commissioners Court for Precinct 1 in 2024

Alyssa Ramirez, has officially entered the race for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 1, by filing for the Democratic primary on Dec. 7, according to a press release.

Since relocating to San Marcos and immersing herself in the local community, Ramirez said in a press release, she has identified a pressing need for innovative solutions to the emerging challenges in Hays County. 'I've engaged deeply with my community– attending local events, exploring our area, and having meaningful conversations with neighbors. There's a clear desire for fresh, effective approaches to the issues we face. I'm committed to championing the values, safety, and fiscal responsibility that our community deserves,' Ramirez stated.

Her background spans STEM education, emergency relief, nonprofit work, political fundraising, data analysis, government contracting, and public health communications, Ramirez stated she brings a unique blend of skills to the table, the press release stated. Noting that she is a 'proud, first-generation graduate, holding a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Edward’s University and a Master’s in Public Health from the Keck School of Medicine at USC,' Ramirez stated that she is a staunch advocate for accessible, quality education.

Her decision to run for office was sparked by the community's calls for change, driving her to step up and make a difference. Ramirez stated that she will soon unveil her comprehensive campaign plan, including a detailed platform and active social media engagement through Instagram, Facebook and her campaign website.

According to the press release, her campaign is rooted in a fundamental belief: 'Healthy communities are shaped by their environments, which are influenced by policies set by their leaders. To achieve the best for our community, we need policymakers who embody the principles of the Democratic party and genuinely serve the people. I am ready to be that leader, committed to the well-being and prosperity of every member of our community.'