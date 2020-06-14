RATTLERS RETURN

San Marcos High School athletes returned to workouts Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sporting events and workouts were suspended in March by the University Interscholastic League. Above, Michelle Washington sanitizes a bar after every use, Washington is a teacher at Miller Middle School. Below, coach Megan Nichols counts down drill during a workout session. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
Above, new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach John Walsh speaks to San Marcos' athletes during a workout. Below, San Marcos athletes go through a workout during the first week of summer practices. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo