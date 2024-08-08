Rave: Shield Ranch

Raves: Shield Ranch Barton Creek DarkSky International officially certified Shield Ranch Barton Creek as an Urban Night Sky Place. It joins three neighboring designated International Dark Sky Places: Dripping Springs and Bee Cave — both International Dark Sky Communities — and Travis County Milton Reimers Ranch Park — an International Dark Sky Park — to protect the night sky.

“Shield Ranch is Texas’s 20th International Dark Sky Place certified in the International Dark Sky Places program. In addition to three Developments of Distinction, there are now 23 internationally recognized sites in the state that have gone above and beyond in the pursuit of improving light pollution and educating the public about the importance of dark sky conservation. community group use.

The owners and managers of Shield Ranch understand the ways well-managed rangelands benefit a rapidly growing region, providing water and air quality, wildlife habitat, scenic vistas and access to natural areas both during the daytime and at night.

“As advocates for wildlife conservation, we understand the importance of reducing outdoor lighting to reduce harmful impacts to wildlife including migrating birds, as well as moths and other insects that are active at night,” Robert Ayres, co-owner of Shield Ranch, said.

“We look forward to joining other Dark Sky Places in the region,” Blake Murden, CEO of the Shield Land Stewardship Group, said. “Shield Ranch serves as a model to support and increase the number of dark sky initiatives in the area.”