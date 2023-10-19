Real estate company names veteran to lead its regional Central Texas operations

To best meet the needs of clients across Texas and nationally, Transwestern Real Estate Services recently announced that Brandon Lester, a 17-year veteran of the firm with broad real estate advisory expertise, has been named Central Texas Regional Leader, in a press release Wednesday.

Additionally, Robert Gaston becomes the Central Texas Regional Operations Officer, overseeing the firm’s managed property portfolio in the region and supporting new business pursuits.

Together, their complementary talents and focus will ensure exceptional service delivery and real estate solutions for a growing roster of local and multi-market real estate owners, users and investors across all major property types, the release stated.

“Brandon and Robert have shown exceptional aptitude and leadership during their tenure at Transwestern,” said Greg Munson, President of TRS. “Their market knowledge and proven character have firmly established Transwestern’s brand and capabilities in the region, and I am confident their collaborative approach will enable us to execute our bold growth strategy in Central Texas.”

Lester previously served as Senior Vice President of Agency Leasing and Healthcare Advisory Services, managing the service lines for the Central Texas region.

His longstanding relationships with institutional and private clients have played a pivotal role in advancing Transwestern’s reputation as the largest dedicated, full-service healthcare real estate group in the country.

Lester now oversees more than 175 dedicated team members and a diverse portfolio of office, industrial, medical and retail properties totaling approximately 17 million square feet.

“Central Texas presents so many real estate opportunities, and there is enormous potential for Transwestern to add value for clients across healthcare, industrial, multifamily, office or other sectors,” said Lester. “Together, we are eager to demonstrate the full platform of expertise Transwestern can bring to the table.”