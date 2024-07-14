Regional Economic Partners to host third Job Fair of 2024

The Cibolo Economic Development Corporation, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and Schertz Economic Development Corporation are proud to announce their collaborative effort in hosting the third Regional Job Fair of 2024. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 25, from 10 a .m. 2 p.m., at Byron P Steele II High School 1300 FM 1003, Cibolo, TX 78108. The job fair will feature over 60 employers from Cibolo, New Braunfels, Schertz, and Seguin.

“We're excited to host this regional job fair, bringing together talented job seekers and dynamic employers to strengthen our local economy,” said Isabella Ellis, Economic Development Specialist for the City of Cibolo “. This event is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for our communities.'

Joshua Schneuker, Executive Director of Seguin Economic Development Corporation, said “We are thrilled to come together as an economic development partners to present our Summer Regional Job Fair of 2024. This event speaks volumes about the unity and commitment of Seguin EDC, Schertz EDC, Cibolo EDC and Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce in fostering economic growth. By showcasing the diverse talents of our region and connecting them with a wide array of opportunities, we are paving the way for enduring success for our employers and citizens.'

To ensure a positive first impression, job seekers are encouraged to dress in business casual attire and arrive equipped with multiple copies of their updated resumes. Notably, many participating employers may conduct on-site interviews and extend employment offers during the event.

Job seekers can anticipate a wealth of opportunities encompassing entry-level, intermediate, and advanced positions across a diverse spectrum of industries. These industries span manufacturing, government, non-profit administration, technology, entertainment, public education and beyond.

For the latest updates and additional information, please visit the Regional Job Fair July 25 Info Page.