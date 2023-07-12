Registered sex offender arrested

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying any other possible victims who may be connected with the recent arrest of a convicted sex offender.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Sunday, July 2, deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Kyle regarding a runaway 10-year-old female.

While on the scene, deputies stated that they learned the missing minor was located in San Antonio and contact was established with her.

At approximately 4:32 a.m., deputies said they learned the minor had returned to the area of the residence in Kyle.

Deputies said they located a white 2022 Volkswagen leaving the area, and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle.

Deputies reported that they identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Diego Alejandro Cortez, 24.

Upon further investigation, deputies said that they determined Cortez is a registered sex offender out of San Antonio who had allegedly enticed the juvenile victim to leave her residence.

Cortez was taken into custody for harboring a runaway child (Class A misdemeanor, $50,000 bond) and transported to the Hays County Public Safety Building. An additional charge of child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct (first degree felony, $250,000 bond) has been added.

Through follow up interviews, Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they determined that, on more than one occasion, Cortez allegedly had sexual intercourse with the missing juvenile, as well as other children in and around San Antonio and surrounding areas.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying other children that may have been victimized by Cortez.

Based on information provided, investigators know Cortez met his potential victims online, through the social media platform Snapchat, and would portray himself as a young teen in attempt to gain their trust.

He was known to use the Snapchat profile names: Dfordiegs and Slowbass4367.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who believes their or someone’s child was a victim, is asked to please contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or email mark.opiela@co.hays.tx.us.

One may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800324-TIPS or one can submit information online to Tip Line P3tips. com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App. Sheriff Cutler would like to remind parents about the potential dangers of technology available to children.

He said he encourages parents to monitor their child’s social media use, and to engage in conversations about internet safety and meeting up with people they have only met online.

Parents can find additional resources to talk with their children and teens about internet safety through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at https:// www.missingkids.org/.