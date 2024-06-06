REMEMBERING D-DAY

That's All Brother, the plane that led the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, has been part the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing’s flying museum at the San Marcos Regional Airport in since it was fully restored to its WWII status in 2018. As today marks the 80th anniversary of that invasion, the famous plane embarked on a journey back to Normandy for the occasion as part of the D-Day Squadron Legacy Tour. Today, it will fly over Omaha Beach twice after having spent time across the UK and France over the last month where it has been a part of multiple ceremonies including parachute drops. Bottom left, That's All Brother flew over the Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument, which is located on a cliff eight miles west of Normandy American Cemetery. It overlooks Omaha Beach, France. It was erected by the French to honor elements of the American Second Ranger Battalion during the American assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 6, 1944. Bottom right, are the Central Texas Air Force pilots flying That's All Brother, Curt Lewis and Andy Maag.

Photos courtesy of the CAF Central Texas, Curt Lewis and Stephane Duchemin