Renaming alley after movie filmed in San Marcos sparks debate

The San Marcos Main Street Board voted against renaming a prominent San Marcos alleyway to “Boyhood Alley,” citing concerns that the name was a “little creepy.”

Rebecca Ybarra, Director of Destination Services with the San Marcos Convention and Visitor Bureau, said members of the board were unfamiliar with the 2014 Richard Linklater film “Boyhood,” which was filmed in San Marcos.

“(The Main Street Board) didn't understand what 'Boyhood' was,” Ybarra said. “As far as the film, they said they weren't familiar with the 'Boyhood' movie and that people, in general, wouldn't be familiar with the movie.”

Ybarra briefed San Marcos City Councilmembers during a recent meeting on the status of Main Street’s proposed Resolution 2022-01RR, naming the unnamed alleyway “Boyhood Alley” in honor of the film “Boyhood.”

With Main Street's rejection, councilmembers were split over whether to adopt a name change for the alley that runs between San Antonio Street and MLK Drive, directly across from the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

“I think the majority was concerned about trying to explain what Boyhood Alley meant to a lot of the community members that may not understand it,” said Councilmember Mark Gleason, who sits on the Main Street Board. “I think there was overall support for promoting cinema in the alley, but I think there was (the) concern of how do you explain the definition of Boyhood Alley to community members?”

Gleason added that while he initially voted against the renaming proposal, “I have since gone back and watched the movie, and it's pretty good. It's pretty impressive,” he said. “I had forgotten it was there.

“So I just want to hear what my colleagues have to say on this too. I'm still on the fence a little bit. I think it's going to be complicated to explain to people, but I think it does have meaning.”

Councilmember Maxfield Baker jumped in, suggesting that renaming the alley might spark the interest of those who have never heard of the film.

“If anything, people would be more likely to look it up, because it spurs a 'Well, what is that even about?' (I think) people would be interested to find out,” he said.

“Boyhood Alley would be a better representation of the San Marcos that we're trying to present to people,” noted Councilor Jude Prather.

Mayor Jane Hughson resurfaced Baker's earlier suggestion of Linklater Alley as a possible compromise.

“I think if you name it after Mr. Linklater, it's very clear,” she said.

Significance of “Boyhood Alley”

In 2014, the proposed Boyhood Alley alley made it onto the big screen.

The alleyway appears in a pivotal scene from the movie when protagonist Mason (Ellar Coltrane) receives the news from his friend Jill (Evie Thompson) that one of his classmates has a crush on him.

From this discovery, Mason begins his first serious romantic relationship.

“Boyhood” has received 218 nominations and 173 awards since its debut, including two Golden Globes and one Oscar.

Ybarra said that San Marcos Cinema Club has reached out to Linklater's team, and if the alley naming resolution passes, the club and city staff will host a ribbon cutting during the week of the Lost River Film Festival Oct. 20-23.

City council will add the resolution to a September agenda for official council support.