Rep. Chip Roy speaks at San Marcos Chamber luncheon

On Monday, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Rep. Chip Roy at The Original Black’s BBQ San Marcos. The congressman spoke with local business leaders and the concerns they have regarding their businesses and how they can prosper further in the community.

Roy highlighted the topics he is currently focused on the most, including infrastructure and development, COVID-19 policies and the border. Following Roy’s comments, business owners were able to engage in an open conversation with the congressman regarding topics such as labor and supply chains and the growth around Interstate 35.