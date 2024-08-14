Republican party nominates Muzzy

After a special committee vetting process of candidates by the Hays County Republican Party, Philip Muzzy was selected as the Republican Party’s candidate for Hays County District Clerk.

“I think Hays County got the short end of the stick for the last twoyears,” Muzzy said. “I’m not one to shy away from a challenge. I believe that from day one, I can perform and do the job in this office. I can also create processes, procedures and systems that would supplement the District Clerk Manual that would help future successions, so that our county doesn’t again face the disorder and commotion of the previous two-years. Our judges, juries, and courts deserve better. Our community deserves better. Hopefully this year, in local positions such as this one, the County will choose candidates that they think will do a good job for them, not necessarily choose a candidate based on political affiliation.”

Muzzy has resided in Hays County for 28 years. He currently serves on the Hays County Truancy Committee and the Region 13 Charter School Board. His professional experience includes founder of charter school Ki Charter Academy, former teacher (at both charter and public schools), owner of restaurants and several small businesses, and he is a U.S. Army veteran. His education includes a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Texas State University.

Muzzy and his wife of ten-years Sylvia Muzzy have three daughters.

Muzzy’s selection by the committee was passed by acclamation (verbal) vote, with no opposition at Monday’s Hays County Executive Committee Meeting. If elected, his term will last two years. The election of a new district clerk was necessitated by the resignation of Avrey Anderson, who resigned from office amid a lawsuit seeking his removal. The suit accused him of failing to fulfill the duties of the clerk’s office, including issuing jury summons and subpoenas, sending protective orders to law enforcement and processing cases declined for prosecution, among others.

Muzzy will face Amanda Calvert, who was nominated by the Hays County Democratic Party, in the November General Election.