Residents encouraged to report storm damages

With severe storms causing damage across Texas this week, the Texas Division of Emergency Management urges impacted Texans to report property damage using TDEM’s damage survey.

“Reporting storm damage is a critical step to helping Texas communities recover from this severe weather,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “I encourage all Texans whose properties are affected by this week’s storms to submit damage information through our online reporting tool at damage. tdem.texas.gov.”

Texans are encouraged to self-submit damages sustained to homes and businesses during this severe weather using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey. The iSTAT survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online at damage.tdem.texas. gov, by clicking “Severe Weather April 26th – Ongoing.”

The information provided by Texans in the iSTAT survey aids emergency management officials in gaining an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

Tutorial videos in English and Spanish are available here to explain how to fill out the iSTAT surveys.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources and increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of potential severe weather impacts to Texas. These emergency response resources remain deployed as additional severe storms are expected to threaten the state into the weekend. Large portions of North, Central, and South Texas face a risk of severe thunderstorms including large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.