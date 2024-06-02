REST IN PETE

Sometimes an animal transcends from a part of the natural landscape to a figure in a community. San Marcos has a celebrated history of such occasions – just ask anyone about Ralph the Swimming Pig.

Sadly, another such legend has left us as Pete the Peacock passed away on May 24.

Pete has been a staple at the San Marcos City Cemetery for around two decades. His presence – often perched atop a headstone – acted as a guard standing watch over the grounds yet his beautiful plumage brightened even the most somber of days.

“While we are unsure of Pete's exact age, we are honored that he chose to call the City Cemetery home for nearly 20 years, with the earliest sightings of his presence dating back to 2006,” San Marcos Parks and Recreation shared on their Facebook page earlier this week. “Pete’s favorite activities included relaxing in the trees, perching on tombstones, hanging out with local deer and squirrels, and eating crackers, berries and other tasty treats provided by Cemetery Maintenance Staff and his adoring fans. Pete is survived by his family – those in Parks and Recreation and Cemetery Maintenance, past and present Cemetery Commission members, residents from the nearby neighborhood, and you – the San Marcos community.”

While nobody knows for sure, the general thought is that Pete escaped from the Wonder World Park petting zoo years ago. In fact, it may have just been divine intervention. Kristin Williams, owner and operator of Wonder World Park, said that her grandmother, who passed away in 2006, was buried in City Cemetery. She always felt that Pete followed her over.

'I am almost positive Pete was a peacock from Wonder World Park dating back 20 years ago,' Williams said. 'I like to believe Pete followed my grandmother, Phyllis Mostyn Brace, to her grave. She used to feed all the animals from her back porch each day as she carried on conversations. Pete was a beautiful addition to the cemetery, and brought a lot of joy to the people visiting. I am saddened to hear of his passing.'

His time in the public eye touched the lives of many, both young and old in the community.

“I am just heartbroken,” San Marcos resident Karen Porter said. “Since I moved here to Texas four years ago, he’s been a constant friend. He will be sorely missed. He’s been a personal friend for so many people. My little four-year-old grandson has grown up with Pete.”

Details have not yet been announced, but the Parks and Recreation Department stated on Friday that they were planning a celebration of life. It would likely be held at the Cemetery Chapel, which was one of Pete’s favorite hangouts.