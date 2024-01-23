Retired Senior Volunteer Program coordinator to speak at Rotary

Patricia Buckley, Volunteer Coordinator for Guadalupe, Wilson, and Hays County Retired Senior Volunteer (RSVP) program will be the featured presenter at the weekly Rotary San Marcos luncheon on January 24th. She will discuss RSVP America Reads, an Americorps Senior Project that pairs senior citizens with young students to help those students practice reading. She will provide program details and opportunities to participate.

Patricia worked as a high school English Teacher, ESOL teacher, Reading and Dyslexia specialist, and principal for 30 years. She has a bachelor’s degree from UTSA, and both a master’s degree and a MEd from Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.

The luncheon will be held January 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse. Guests are always welcome to attend.