Retired TXST faculty receives presidential volunteerism award

Dann Baker, a retired faculty member of the Department of Health and Human Performance at Texas State University, has received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden for his significant volunteer service.

Baker was recognized for contributing 4,300 hours of volunteer service teaching self-defense techniques to law enforcement agencies. Special Ranger James Debrow of the Texas Department of Public Safety nominated Baker for the award.

The honor is part of the President’s Volunteer Service Award program, which “recognizes the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.” In a letter accompanying the award, Biden praised Baker’s commitment to volunteerism.

“By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face — solutions that we need now more than ever,” Biden wrote. “On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.”

Baker joined TXST in 1977 to develop the martial arts activity courses for the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation (now Health and Human Performance). He introduced karate and judo to the curriculum, started the university’s karate and judo teams, and helped coach the wrestling team.

Baker’s karate team won 19 consecutive state collegiate championships and one national championship. The judo team won three state collegiate championships and placed second nationally in 2017. The wrestling team secured five state collegiate championships and three regional championships.

In 1994, Baker was selected by Team USA, the national karate team, to coach and compete. Over his 10 years with the national team, it won 14 world championships in open hand forms, weapons, self-defense, and fighting.

In addition to his academic and volunteer contributions, Baker served in the U.S. Air Force and is a Vietnam War veteran.