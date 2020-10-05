RETURNING TO CLASS: San Marcos CISD welcomes students back to in-person learning

San Marcos Consolidated ISD welcomed students back to in-person learning Monday for the first time since March. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, SMCISD schools operated at 50% capacity with students returning to class if they took a district-wide survey stating they wished to return to in-person learning. SMCISD begins the day by checking students' temperatures and providing hand sanitizer throughout its schools. Plexiglass partitions have also been added in classrooms. Students who chose not to return are still learning virtually. Pictured, students and staff at Mendez Elementary School on Monday.