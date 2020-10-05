Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

RETURNING TO CLASS: San Marcos CISD welcomes students back to in-person learning

Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:34pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, October 5, 2020

San Marcos Consolidated ISD welcomed students back to in-person learning Monday for the first time since March. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, SMCISD schools operated at 50% capacity with students returning to class if they took a district-wide survey stating they wished to return to in-person learning. SMCISD begins the day by checking students' temperatures and providing hand sanitizer throughout its schools. Plexiglass partitions have also been added in classrooms. Students who chose not to return are still learning virtually. Pictured, students and staff at Mendez Elementary School on Monday.

 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020