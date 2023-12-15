Ring the bell for the holiday season

It just wouldn’t feel like Christmas if the bells of The Salvation Army weren’t ringing in the ears. But, that ringing hasn’t been quite as pronounced this year.

“We really need volunteer bell ringers,” Lisa Cruz, San Marcos service center manager for the Texas Division of the Salvation Army said. “…Our goal is [to raise] $65,000, and we currently have half of that.”

Volunteers are needed all the way up until Dec. 23.

All donations raised stay in Hays County to help residents in need. Kettles are located in Buda, Kyle, San Marcos and Wimberley at WalMart, Sam’s Club, Hobby Lobby, JC Penney, Cabela’s and Brookshire Brothers. Credit hours are available for community service. Time slots for ringing are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Every penny raised during this time stays here to help those in need in Hays County,” Cruz said. “These funds help keep all our emergency programs going for the following year in assisting families in crisis and those that have had unexpected emergencies. We really need Volunteer Bell Ringers to reach our goal to continue to be able to help those in need.”

Donations help with utility assistance, prescriptions, transportation assistance, ID and birth certificates, Angel Tree, Kathy’s Reading Program, Emergency Disaster Relief Services, summer camp for kids and the food pantry.

To sign up, go to registertoring. com or call Kettle Coordinator Debbie Ruiz directly at (512)2120517. Checks can also be made to The Salvation Army San Marcos and sent to their new address: 1346 Thorpe Lane Suite B, San Marcos Texas 78666.