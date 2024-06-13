After Memorial Day weekend, San Marcos resident Tod Miller posted pics of the large number of disposable items found in and around the river. After seeing the damage, David Karl Zambrano spearheaded the effort to get the river back to its pristine state. Wild Rice Studio, a local yoga studio, the Eyes of the San Marcos River and Keep San Marcos Beautiful, along with various other community members, are all cooperating in the effort to put together a weekly river cleanup that occurs on Monday after the 6:30 a.m. yoga class at Wild Rice. These river stewards will be meeting at Rio Vista at 7:45 a.m. every Monday through the end of the summer for anyone who would like to join the effort. Trash bags will be provided. Top right is Jon Lopez with Keep San Marcos Beautiful. Middle left is a bag of trash collected during this weeks cleanup next to a 'Don't Litter' mural by local artist Rene Perez. Bottom left, David Karl Zambrano, of Eyes of the San Marcos River, participates in the river cleanup.

Photos provided by Tod Miller