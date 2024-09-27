Top and left, the Central Texas Danzantes dance troupe performed in traditional Native American dress to perform a ritual dance.
Photo by Christopher Paul Cardoza
One of the two River Stewardship awards was granted to the San Marcos mayor and city council for the institution of the can ban. Pictured are Mayor Jane Hughson, Martindale Council Member Matthew McGowan, San Marcos Council Member Mark Gleason, Caldwell County Commissioner Ed Theriot and River Appreciation Festival Volunteer Nick Stiler.
Photo by Christopher Paul Cardoza
RIVER DANCE
Martindale hosts third annual River Appreciation Weekend
The third annual River Appreciation Weekend in Martindale honors the San Marcos River and encourages responsible river stewardship. The festival, which was held on Friday and Saturday, hosted a plethora of entertainment, including a river blessing along with a special Aztec dance performance by the Central Texas Danzantes. Live music filled the air and the award-winning documentary film “Yakona,” about the San Marcos River, was shown. Discussions about responsible river usage were held. The River Appreciation Committee awarded San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and the San Marcos City Council the River Stewardship Award for their commitment to environmental stewardship, demonstrated by the passing of the recent disposable container ban. A second award was presented to Melani Skalberg Howard, who is a dedicated member of the Eyes of San Marcos River organization. Skalberg organizes multiple river cleanups.