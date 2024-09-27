RIVER DANCE

Martindale hosts third annual River Appreciation Weekend

The third annual River Appreciation Weekend in Martindale honors the San Marcos River and encourages responsible river stewardship. The festival, which was held on Friday and Saturday, hosted a plethora of entertainment, including a river blessing along with a special Aztec dance performance by the Central Texas Danzantes. Live music filled the air and the award-winning documentary film “Yakona,” about the San Marcos River, was shown. Discussions about responsible river usage were held. The River Appreciation Committee awarded San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and the San Marcos City Council the River Stewardship Award for their commitment to environmental stewardship, demonstrated by the passing of the recent disposable container ban. A second award was presented to Melani Skalberg Howard, who is a dedicated member of the Eyes of San Marcos River organization. Skalberg organizes multiple river cleanups.