RNCareers.org names TXST’s St. David’s School of Nursing No. 2 program in Texas

The St. David’s School of Nursing at Texas State University’s Round Rock Campus has been named the No. 2 nursing program in the state by RNCareers. org.

RNCareers.org—an independent website managed by a team of nursing educators, nurse practitioners, RNs and LPNs— evaluated more than 1,700 nursing schools to compile its annual merit- based rankings. Factors include program accreditation, tuition costs, academic excellence, faculty qualifications, student satisfaction, program offerings, career outcomes and school reputation.

“Texas State University’s St. David’s School of Nursing has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence in nursing education. The institution’s rigorous curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated faculty ensure that nursing students receive the highest quality education and training in Texas and the nation,” said Jeff Morrow, RNCareers.org publisher. “Their graduates are well-prepared to make significant contributions to the healthcare profession. This recognition by RNCareers.org underscores the university’s unwavering dedication to preparing its students for successful careers in the healthcare profession.”

RNCareers.org has been a leading resource for nursing education for more than 12 years. The online resource provides comprehensive information on nursing programs, career pathways, licensing requirements, and job opportunities across the United States.

For complete rankings and methodology visit rncareers.org/nursing- school/texas.

