Road maintenance project to continue next week

The city of San Marcos Public Works Department will begin slurry seal treatment work on multiple roads in San Marcos from July 15 through 23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The majority of the roads worked on in this batch of projects will be adjacent to Craddock Avenue between Old Ranch Road 12 and North LBJ Drive.

The city said to expect detours. It asked residents in affected areas to watch for heavy equipment and fresh oil and to park vehicles off impacted streets to avoid towing.

Though it did not give specific times on when individual streets would be impacted, the streets listed on a graphic from the city include: Craddock, Chaparral, Algarita, Hughson, Crest, Cedargrove, Sagewood, Camaro, Juniper, Schulle, Yaupon and Sierra Lista.

In addition to roads near Craddock Avenue, the Public Works Department also hopes to do the same treatment to Belmont, Del Sol and Parker near Goodnight Middle School.

Slurry Seal is a maintenance process that helps prolong the life of asphalt at a lower cost than full pavement repair. The slurry seal material is fine, crushed rock aggregate, asphalt and water that cures over a few hours in hot weather.