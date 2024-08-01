Road maintenance on school zones starts today

The city of San Marcos will be working on the transportation facets of school zones in preparation for the upcoming school year. The work is expected to be done today, Aug. 1.

“Our Public Works crews are getting ready for the new school year,” a release from the city of San Marcos said. “On Thursday, Aug. 1, crews will inspect traffic signals, test flashing school zone lights, and re-stripe faded crosswalks and stop bars in school zones.”

The city said that school zone speed limits will not be enforced during the testing period, but that they “encourage all drivers to slow down when traveling through work zones.”