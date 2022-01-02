Road reconstruction completed under GLO Grant

As of Thursday, county officials announced that phase I of Road Reconstruction on Cotton Gin Road in eastern Hays County has officially been completed. The county recently completed work on the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Infrastructure & Housing Assistance Program, funded through the Texas General Land Office (GLO).

In 2015, Hays County experienced flooding from two separate events that brought heavy winds and rain in the months of May and October. Due to significant storm damage, Hays County was deemed one of the most impacted and distressed counties in Texas.

With the assistance of the County Grants Administration Office and grant consultant, Langford Community Management Services, these projects were completed while remaining in compliance with the rules and regulations imposed by these grant funds.

Hays County received an infrastructure grant award of $5,003,006.00 for phase 1 of the county’s Cotton Gin Road Reconstruction project. During the floods, undersized culverts and deficient drainage channels prohibited stormwater from draining effectively, which inundated streets, potentially threatening public health, safety and welfare.

By utilizing the GLO grant funds, the county was able to complete phase 1 of the road reconstruction and help mitigate flood issues. The work was completed on Cotton Gin Road between County Road 157 and SH21.

The county also received an award of $2,349,747.24 from GLO for housing recovery to help assist eligible households with repairs, re-builds or buyouts of homes dam aged by the floods.

The funds allowed Hays County to assist with eleven homes. Of these, five homes were reconstructed, 5 were rehabilitated and 1 home was purchased. Homeowners went through a vigorous application and eligibility process to qualify for this grant-funded program.

Hays County is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the GLO and use these funds to further improve the community. For additional information, visit www.hayscountytx.com/. For countywide emergency information, go to www.haysinformed.com.