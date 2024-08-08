Roam: Lone Star Camp in Driftwood My roam this week took me back to Driftwood to visit the Lone Star Camp, where kids aged 4 to 11 have the opportunity to experience horses and ranch life for the first time. Held every single month during the year, the camp teaches kids about horsemanship, riding, fishing, ranch livestock, nature and wildlife in a structured curriculum tailored to their age and skill level. The beauty about the camp is that it is affordable for families who don’t want the expense of individual riding lessons. There is a teen camp for older kids too. It caters to urban kids who want to experience the Texas lifestyle and heritage. Deeply passionate about building Texans, one child at a time, the owners, Kristina and Hill Adams, put their hearts and souls into the program. Assisted by a team of young people who progressed from being students to becoming instructors, the camp is an uplifting experience that transforms kids into confident, responsible young people. For a more in depth article, tune in to next week’s roam.

historic district and protected wildland comprising ten percent of the Barton Creek watershed. Fred and Vera Shield of San Antonio purchased the property in 1938 and the land continues to be stewarded by the Shield/ Ayres/Bowen family and the Shield Ranch Foundation.

Through an evolving program of land stewardship, four generations of the family have gradually restored the Ranch to a mosaic of habitats that today is home to a diverse community of native plants and animals.

To support the land management program, the ranch partners with conservation organizations, universities and governmental entities. It is protected in perpetuity by two conservation easements held by The Nature Conservancy and the City of Austin. The easements preclude commercial development while allowing traditional agricultural and recreational activities and limited development within strict parameters for a small number of family residences, ecotourism activities, and facilities for nonprofit and