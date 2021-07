The Kissing Alley Concert Series made its return Thursday night, featuring local band Blevins. Thursday's event featured live music and local vendors at Kissing Alley, located at 121 E. Hopkins St. The event was sponsored by San Marcos Main Street Program, KZSM and Apogee Presents. Daily Record photos by Nick ...

