ROCKING THE PARK: Del Castillo performs at Summer in the Park concert series

Del Castillo — a well-known band from Austin praised for their blend of rock, Latin, blues and World music — performed in front of a packed crowd at the Summer in the Park concert series at San Marcos Plaza Park on Thursday. Summer in the Park has two more performances before the end of its season — Two Tons of Steel on Aug. 4 and Marcia Ball on Aug. 11.

Above, lead singer Alex Ruiz looks out at the crowd at Plaza Park.

Above, guitarist Mark del Castillo and bassist Albert Besteiro are all smiles on Thursday.