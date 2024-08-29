Rodriguez running for Council Place 6

On Monday, August 19, Amanda Rodriguez officially filed to run for San Marcos City Council, Place 6. She will be running against Maraya Dunn in the November election.

“We are at a pivotal moment in San Marcos,” Rodriguez said. “If we don’t take a deliberate approach that prioritizes the well-being of those who have long called San Marcos home, we risk facing the same harm of careless development experienced by our neighbors to the North. This means prioritizing a community-centered approach to ensure everyone benefits from our city’s progress—not just a select few.”

Rodriguez is determined to build a more resilient community as natural disasters intensify, push for truly affordable and accessible housing and create a community-centered public safety system that works for everyone. With her grassroots approach and genuine care for working families, Rodriguez aims to make the City Council truly represent the needs of all San Marcos residents.

Rodriguez’s campaign is all about listening to the community and putting their needs first.

“My goal is to earn your trust and support,” Rodriguez said. “We must tap into our community's real power and ensure that power benefits everyone.”

A lifelong resident of San Marcos, Rodriguez has a deep connection to the city and its people and has seen firsthand the struggles faced by local families as our city rapidly grows. A proud Rattler and Bobcat, she earned a Bachelor’s in Social Work in 2020, reflecting her long-standing commitment to community service. Her dedication to the community shines through her work as Board President of Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, where she helps preserve and celebrate our cultural heritage. She also volunteers with the local housing authority and started a community garden to help neighbors grow their own food and build stronger connections.

Rodriguez enjoys spending time with her friends, family and her dog, Theo.

“My connection to this community runs deep, and it’s reflected in the close-knit bond I share with my loved ones,” Rodriguez said. “Every moment together feels like a gift, especially when we’re exploring the vibrant local businesses that make San Marcos so special.”

She also enjoys gardening and playing the piano “Hobbies that blossomed during my time at Centro,” Rodriguez said. “At Centro, I care for our community garden, where we cultivate vegetables and native plants. This garden has become a symbol of my dream to create more green spaces across San Marcos, where everyone can access fresh, healthy foods sustainably and freely.”

Learn more about the current candidates for city council and mayor at this link sanmarcostx. gov/4117/Current-Candidates.