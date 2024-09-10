Rotary Club to hear from new members

New Rotary Club of San Marcos members Shannon James and Kelly Murphy- Perez will be giving their classification talks at the next Rotary Club luncheon on Sept. 11 at Texas Roadhouse in San Marcos from 12 to 1 p.m. Guests are invited to attend.

James joined her husband Andrew in real estate after a successful career managing compliance, logistics and emergency services. Shannon’s clients find her problem-solving skills and attention to detail throughout the process an immeasurable asset guaranteeing the highest level of service. Between owning several horse properties, to working in the compliance and logistics industry, James’ background offers the distinct ability to analyze and evaluate all types of properties including 1031 exchanges, commercial, farm and ranch, residential and land.

Murphy-Perez worked in banking for 10 years while being a military wife in Ohio, Germany, Ft. Hood, Texas, and Fort Stewart, Georgia. Later she worked for a family business for 20 years, becoming the sole owner of WP Murphy Inc. DBA Murphy’s Readymix Concrete in 2014. She closed the business in 2019. For the last two years she has worked at Texas Regional Bank as a teller, supervisor, and now branch manager of the San Marcos branch.