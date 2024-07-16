Rotary Club to hear talk on women's wellness

Oona Mekas will be speaking at the Rotary Club of San Marcos this coming Wednesday, July 17 at 12 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse. Guests are welcome.

Oona Mekas is a licensed midwife and women’s health advocate in the Hill Country of Central Texas. Oona began working with pregnant women in 2010 as a prenatal yoga instructor and transitioned first into doula work and childbirth education before landing in the world of home birth, midwifery and community-based women's health. Aside from her own private midwifery practice, Oona is the Executive Director and founder of the Hill Country Women’s Health Collective in Wimberley - a nonprofit, free women’s health clinic run by midwives dedicated to making women’s healthcare accessible to all women in the Hill Country.

At Wednesday’s luncheon, she will be discussing the midwifery model of care and how midwives fill the gaps in women’s reproductive healthcare in the United States, especially in rural areas like western Hays County. She will also explain the services the HCWHC free clinic offers, and what kind of people they serve, and the general state of clinic care, hospital care, and women’s healthcare in the hill country.