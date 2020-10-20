Rotary Club of San Marcos invites public to 'Pints for Polio' fundraiser

With the motto of “Service above Self,” Rotarians continue their efforts to support the eradication of polio. That’s why Saturday, Oct. 25, the Rotary Club of San Marcos, in conjunction with World Polio Day invites the public to join them to a Fundraiser — “Pints for Polio.”

Come join local Rotarians at Aqua Brew Brewery, located at 150 South LBJ Drive San Marcos, between 5 – 7:30 p.m. The cost is a $25 donation that includes two pints of beer and pizza.

For tickets email Araceli.Aguilar@gtfcu.org - or contact any San Marcos Rotarian. There will also be $10 raffle tickets available at the event for a commemorative stainless-steel growler in recognition of Rotary’s role in the Polio Pandemic over the years.

Earlier this year the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to extend their two-time match of funds raised for Polio Plus. That means that a $25 ticket will represent a $75 donation to help eradicate Polio once and for all! (Read more about Bill Gates remarks here: https://www.rotary.org/en/rotary-andgates-foundation-extend-funding-matc....)

This year’s theme is “Rotary Opens Opportunities” and there are numerous projects which can be explored through www.rotary.com. Rotarians are committed globally and locally… right here in San Marcos. For more info on the rotary club visit https://smtxrotary.com. Find out more about the fight to end polio at: https://www.endpolio.org/world-polio-day