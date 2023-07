The San Marcos Rotary Club installed new officers at a meeting held at the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall Wednesday. Above, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson installs new officers, including President Peter Baen, President-elect Jessica Cousineau, Past President John Hardy, Sergeant at Arms Seth Worley, Secretary Jennifer Whitcomb, Treasurer Cody Lock and Director Scott Yarbrough.

Photo by Susan Hanson

Left, John Hardy passes the gavel to Peter Baen.

Photo by Julie Hollar