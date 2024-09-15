Rotary raises school supplies locally and abroad

Twenty-four San Marcos Rotarians, Texas State students and community members packaged school supplies for eight villages in Northern Mexico and child-serving nonprofits in San Marcos on Aug. 30. The event took place at First Christian Church on Ranch Road 12.

The supplies will be delivered by Misión De Candelilla, a non-denominational Christian medical mission organization. They serve the Ejidos, which are villages, twice a year, with three-day medical clinics, and also provide medicinal needs for the villages.

Rotarians and community volunteers stuff hundreds of zip lock bags with a wide variety of school supplies for students in the eight villages. Misión De Candelilla drops them off at the village schools as they travel through the rural region. San Marcos Rotary and Misión De Candelilla have partnered for many years. Rotary is a nonprofit, nonreligious and nonpolitical organization with more than 103 years of service in San Marcos.