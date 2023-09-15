Rotary sends out call for volunteer assistance for World Food Day

The Rotary Club of San Marcos needs 150 volunteers to help pack 15,000 food packages, each of which serves six people, for a total of 90,000 meals. The event will be held on World Food Day, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the First Lutheran Church on Holland Street in San Marcos. It is a partnership between Rotary and the international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger. In prior years, meals were delivered to famine-stricken Burundi, Africa and Haiti. Rotary members are also collecting nonperishable food and cash donations for the Hays County Food Bank and School Fuel.

Billy Pullen, chair of the event for Rotary, said that the club tries to help the hungry in San Marcos, Hays County and internationally. “The partnership with Rise Against Hunger has been a successful way for a local club to engage in international food relief,” he said.

This is the third year that San Marcos Rotary has sponsored a food packaging event with Rise Against Hunger. Volunteers can register to participate or to donate by email, SMTXrotary@ gmail.com.

Specify in an email at least one name, phone number and email address so that a reminder can be sent prior to the event.