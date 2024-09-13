Sadau graduate endowment to foster next generation of healthcare leaders

Ernie Sadau, CEO and president of CHRISTUS Health and a Texas State University alumnus, has established the Sadau Family Endowed Graduate Student Fellowship in Healthcare.

The endowment will provide to TXST Healthcare Administration graduate students pursuing a degree with a concentration in healthcare policy, organizational behavior in healthcare settings, financial management in healthcare or the implementation of health information systems. Preference will be given to first-generation students. Scholarship recipients must maintain high levels of academic performance. The Sadau Family Endowed Scholarship will help address the growing demand for master’s-level healthcare administration graduates in Texas while significantly easing the financial burden of students in the TXST program.

Sadau earned his master’s degree in healthcare administration from TXST in 1985. The university named him a Distinguished Alumnus in 2016.

Sadau joined CHRISTUS, a faith-based notfor- profit health system, in 2006 as senior vice president of patient and resident care. He assumed the role of CEO in 2011. Originally planning to earn a medical degree, Sadau shifted his focus to healthcare management after a high school hospitalization. Since that time, healthcare has remained a professional passion for him, culminating in the establishment of this graduate student endowment which will help train the next generation of healthcare leaders.