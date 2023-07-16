Sales show local economy continues to grow stronger

San Marcos’ economy is holding its own, showing continued positive growth, mirroring changes in the population, with sales tax allocations for the month and year to date, up from the previous year, based on newly released statistics.

The city has received over a million and half dollars more for 2023 year to date, as compared to 2022.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5%.

The sales tax allocation for July, representing sales made in May in San Marcos, has gone up .09% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in May is $3,105,041, up from $3,102,233 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is up 7.05% from last year.

In the first seven months of 2023, the city received a total of $22,846,198 in allocations, and year to date for 2022 was $21,340,950.

The total tax allocations for all of 2022 was $38,016,330.75.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for July, representing sales made in May for the county, is $2,766,403, which is up 10.85% from last year in the same period when it received $2,495,602. The payment to the county year to date is $18,502,130, which is up 5.7% from last year.

In 2022, Hays County received $17,503,649 for the year by this time.

Two cities in Hays County are down from last year for this tax allocation period and two of the cities are down year to date, as compared to 2022. Those down for this tax allocation period are Uhland and Woodcreek. The two that are down for the year to date compared to last year are Hays City and Uhland.

Other cities in the county have seen increases from last year in tax allocations compensation for this time period and for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipalities fared: Buda: Monthly allocation is $1,134,018, up 14.56%. Year to date total is $7,471,909, up 10.03%.

Dripping Springs: Monthly allocation is $343,377, up 14.99%. Year to date total is $2,631,754, up 8.31%.

Hays City: Monthly allocation is $1,189, up 6.55%. Year to date total is $13,506, down 4.99%.

Kyle: Monthly allocation is $1,441,507, up 16.04%. Year to date total is $9,488,543, up 11.2%.

Mountain City: Monthly allocation is $2,271, up 6.89%. Year to date total is $17,222, up 15.15%.

Niederwald: Monthly allocation is $8,752, up 30.66%. Year to date total is $64,289, up 31.03%.

Uhland: Monthly allocation is $32,372, down 62.34%. Year to date total is $321,876, down 34.61%.

Wimberley: Monthly allocation is $126,817, up 10.76%. Year to date total is $869,684, up 6.47%.

Woodcreek: Monthly allocation is $7,924, down 1.98%. Year to date total is $62,419, up 16.81%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%. The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25% and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.