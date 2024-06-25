Sales tax allocations down for month, year

Sale tax receipts show that spending is down compared to the same month last year and yearto- date across four cities in Hays County, including San Marcos.

The city of San Marcos has received $269,114 less for 2024 year to date, as compared to 2023.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5%.

The sales tax allocation for May, representing sales made in March in San Marcos, has gone down 4.07% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in March is $2,898,381 down from $3,021,376 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is down 1.36% from last year.

Year to date, the city received a total of $19,472,043 in allocations, and year to date for 2023 was $19,741,157.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for May, representing sales made in March for the county, is $2,577,628, which is up 3.51% from last year in the same period last year when it received $2,490,209. The payment to the county year to date is $15,792,877, which is up 0.36% from last year.

In 2023, Hays County received $15,735,726 for the year by this time.

Four cities in Hays County are down from last year for this tax allocation period and four of the cities are down year to date, as compared to 2023. Those down for this tax allocation period are San Marcos, Mountain City, Hays and Buda and down for the year to date are San Marcos, Uhland, Woodcreek and Buda.

Other cities in the county have seen increases from last year in tax allocations compensation for this time period and for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipalities fared:

• Buda: Monthly allocation is $997,796, down

2.04%. Year to date total is

$6,330,081, down 0.12%.

• Dripping Springs: Monthly allocation is

$387,963, down 5.24%. Year to date total is

$2,354,722, up 5.26%.

• Hays City: Monthly allocation is $781, down

34.12%. Year to date total is $15,897, up 29.88%.

• Kyle: Monthly allocation is $1,500,186, down

9.11%. Year to date total is

$15,608, up 4.39%.

• Mountain City: Monthly allocation is

$1,697, down 9.11%. Year to date total is $15,608, up 4.39%.

• Niederwald: Monthly allocation is $17,065, up

60.68%. Year to date total is $85,589, up 54.11%.

• Uhland: Monthly allocation is $59,876, up

39.35%. Year to date total is $284,232, down 1.82%.

• Wimberley: Monthly allocation is $129,213, up

8.64%. Year to date total is

$791,108, up 6.49%.

• Woodcreek: Monthly allocation is $8,114, up

14.18%. Year to date total is $52,580, down 3.51%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%. The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25% and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.