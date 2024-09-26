Sales tax allocations up for the month in all Hays County cities

People have been spending a lot of money in Hays County recently. Every city in the county is up for spending in this allocation period compared to the same time frame last year, which is a rare occurrence. That will help the city of San Marcos catch up, as it has received $269,114 less for 2024 year to date, as compared to 2023.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5%.

The sales tax allocation for September, representing sales made in July in San Marcos, has gone up 4.02% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in July is $3,558,571 up from $3,420,737 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is down -1.67% from last year.

Year to date, the city received a total of $29,346,367 in allocations, and year to date for 2023 was $29,847,317.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for September, representing sales made in July for the county, is $2,815,660, which is up 4.47% from last year in the same period last year when it received $2,695,032. The payment to the county year to date is $24,035,424, which is down 0.24% from last year.

In 2023, Hays County received $24,094,419 for the year by this time.

All cities in Hays County are up from last year for this tax allocation period and two of the cities are down year to date, as compared to 2023. Those down for the year to date are San Marcos and Buda.

Other cities in the county have seen increases from last year for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipalities fared:

• Buda: Monthly allocation is $1,050,650, up 1.15%. Year to date total is $9,481,347, down 1.88%.

• Dripping Springs: Monthly allocation is $397,646, up 5.07%. Year to date total is $3,549,280, up 3.93%.

• Hays City: Monthly allocation is $3,769, up 106.74%. Year to date total is $22,830, up 33.41%.

• Kyle: Monthly allocation is $1,518,664, up 9.37%. Year to date total is $13,577,522, up 9.14%.

• Mountain City: Monthly allocation is $5,850, up 95.15%. Year to date total is $26,797, up 13.31%.

• Niederwald: Monthly allocation is $15,134, up 57.6%. Year to date total is $137,411, up 66.3%.

• Uhland: Monthly allocation is $48,078, up 8.88%. Year to date total is $430,593, up 3.32%.

• Wimberley: Monthly allocation is $130,795, up 3.99%. Year to date total is $1,172,683, up 0.35%.

• Woodcreek: Monthly allocation is $12,076, up 52.73%. Year to date total is $81,838, up 3.73%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%. The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25%, and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.