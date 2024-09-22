San Marcos’ Airport Drive getting revamp with federal funding

The main road into the San Marcos Regional Airport is going to get a heavy duty facelift after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced $2.5 million in federal funding, matched by $1.1 million from local funds, for construction on Airport Drive.

“The Economic Adjustment Assistance Program grant is going toward a critical roadway at the San Marcos Regional Airport, Airport Drive.” Maddie Baker, communications specialist for the city of San Marcos, said. “The current roadway is a single access road and lacks the capacity to carry large vehicle traffic that supports several businesses at the airport.”

The funding is part of the Economic Development Administration’s Economic Adjustment Assistance Program, which “provides a wide range of technical, planning, and public works and infrastructure assistance in regions experiencing adverse economic changes that may occur suddenly or over time,” according to eda.gov. “These adverse economic impacts may result from a steep decline in manufacturing employment following a plant closure, changing trade patterns, catastrophic natural disaster, a military base closure, or environmental changes and regulations.” According to the city of San Marcos, the project will realign and construct a new roundabout intersection along Airport Drive. It will also construct a roadway connection from the roundabout to the newly constructed FM-110 to create a second entrance and exit to the airport that is designed to accommodate large trucks. It will also build a roadway to connect the roundabout directly to the airport and provide the ability for a future entrance to Gary job Corps.

“As the San Marcos Regional Airport grows, so should its infrastructure,” said Representative Greg Casar (TX-35). “This $2.5 million from the Economic Development Administration will help improve the roadway around the airport and create good jobs for Hays County residents in the process.”

The city said that the project meets “several key EDA investment priorities.” These include benefiting an underserved population, assisting in economic resilience and long-term growth that the aerospace industry has faced, providing necessary infrastructure to expand the San Marcos Regional Airport businesses and bringing economic growth to a high-poverty area.

“The San Marcos Regional Airport is a premier gateway to the Central Texas region, acting as a catalyst for jobs, investment, and innovation by leveraging the area’s emerging economic strengths,” the city said. “The proposed project will provide the necessary infrastructure in order to foster the growth of the San Marcos Regional Airport.”

The EDA said that the project is estimated to create 20 jobs, retain 17 jobs and generate $400,000 in private investment.

The program also announced funding for the city of Crystal City for water infrastructure improvements.

“Access to robust and efficient infrastructure is critical for continued economic development in Texas,” said Senator John Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing the positive impact these investments will have for business growth in San Marcos and Crystal City.”

Governor Abbot thanked the EDA for the grants and stated that “Texas’ strong infrastructure is a magnet that attracts businesses.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo touted the funding as an example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s investing in the “middle-class by building critical infrastructure and supporting job creation.”