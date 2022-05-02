San Marcos Academy band takes 3rd place at TAPPS State Band Competition

The San Marcos Academy band received third place at TAPPS State Band Competition.

SMA competed in the event on April 21, which marked the first time its band competed in an in-person music contest since 2019.

The band earned first division ratings, the highest ratings a band can receive, from all three concert judges and the sight reading judge, resulting in the “sweepstakes” award for the Bears.

“Congratulations to our Upper School Band Students on a remarkable job at the TAPPS State Band Competition,” Steven Moss, SMA Band Director, said.

The band performed a final concert on the Academy campus May 2, along with members of the Middle School band. The Upper School group will also participate in the Academy’s Commencement ceremony May 14.

Information provided by San Marcos Academy