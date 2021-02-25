San Marcos Activity Center to reopen Monday with COVID Protocols

The San Marcos Activity Center will reopen to the public on March 1, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The activity center gym, pool and other recreation rooms will reopen on the same modified schedule as was used in late 2020. Patrons will be admitted at 25% capacity within each area of the facility.

Hours of operation will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for sanitizing and cleaning. Saturday will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for sanitizing and cleaning as well. They will remain closed on Thursdays.

Reservations will be required for all activity center visitors and will be made in one-hour time slots. Reservations can be made once per day per area; multiple areas can be reserved on the same day. For example, a visitor could reserve the cardio room from 7-8 a.m., the gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. and then the weight room from 9 -10 a.m.

If you are unable to make your scheduled time, residents are asked to cancel their reservation so that others may have access to that time slot.

To make a reservation to exercise, visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/wwactivitycenter. To reserve a pool lane, visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/wwpool. To reserve a time to exercise with Total Wellness, visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/wwtotalwellness. To reserve a time to play pickleball, visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/wwpickleball.

Visitors to the Activity Center should wear a mask, wash their hands upon arrival, maintain a social distance of 6 feet from other attendees and use the designated floor markers for check-in.

To learn more about the guidelines and visiting the activity center, please visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/activitycenter.

Since COVID-19 testing facilities reopened after last week’s winter weather event, a decision about reopening the remainder of city facilities to the public will be made on March 1, following evaluation of this week’s Hays County COVID data.