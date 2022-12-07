San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosts regional chambers of commerce meeting

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a regional meeting of chambers of commerce in Central Texas.

Page Michel, president of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, said the group was brought together to build relationships and increase collaboration in the high-growth area.

Executive leaders of all chambers in the region between Austin and San Antonio, which includes Hays, Caldwell, Comal and Guadalupe counties, were included in Monday’s meeting that took place at the San Marcos Public Library.

“Our goal is to improve awareness and alignment on issues of importance to the region,” said Jonathan Parker, New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president.

These “Corridor Chambers of Central Texas” will be collaborating on government affairs activities at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session, and also at the 57th annual Texas Legislative Conference to be held in New Braunfels on March 23-24, 2023.