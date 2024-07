On Friday, June 21, the Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, located at 4200 IH 35 South. Murdoch’s brings an extensive selection of high-quality products tailored for ranchers, farmers, and homeowners. From essential farm and ranch supplies to clothing, footwear, and home goods, Murdoch’s offers a comprehensive shopping experience, ensuring customers find everything they need under one roof.

Photo provided by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce