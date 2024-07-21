Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

The Ivy Rose Pearl Foundation is committed to making a positive impact in the community through various charitable initiatives and programs. Their dedication to service and empowerment enriches the lives of those they touch, fostering a stronger, more connected community.
Photo provided by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce

San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Sun, 07/21/2024 - 5:00am
IVY ROSE PEARL FOUNDATION
Sunday, July 21, 2024

The Ivy Rose Pearl Foundation is committed to making a positive impact in the community through various charitable initiatives and programs. Their dedication to service and empowerment enriches the lives of those they touch, fostering a stronger, more connected community

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024