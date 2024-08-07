Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Avelyn San Marcos Apartments sets a new standard for modern living with their beautifully designed residences and top-notch amenities. These apartments offer a perfect blend of comfort and style, providing an exceptional living experience for their residents. Located in a prime area, Avelyn offers spacious floor plans, resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. These apartments provide a perfect blend of comfort and style, creating an exceptional living experience for their residents.
Photo provided by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce

San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Wed, 08/07/2024 - 12:00am
Wednesday, August 7, 2024

