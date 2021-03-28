San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions assist Hays-Caldwell Women's Center

The San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions recently assisted the Hays-Caldwell Women's Center to fill its pantry after losses from the recent Texas freeze. Funded by Lions Clubs International Foundation for disaster relief. Pictured: Lion Liz Dobbins, HCWC Donation Coordinator Sierra Hinshaw and Lion Judy Aswell. Photo courtesy of San Marcos Bluebonnet ...

