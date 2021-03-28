Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions assist Hays-Caldwell Women's Center

San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions assist Hays-Caldwell Women's Center

Sun, 03/28/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions recently assisted the Hays-Caldwell Women's Center to fill its pantry after losses from the recent Texas freeze. Funded by Lions Clubs International Foundation for disaster relief. Pictured: Lion Liz Dobbins, HCWC Donation Coordinator Sierra Hinshaw and Lion Judy Aswell. Photo courtesy of San Marcos Bluebonnet ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021