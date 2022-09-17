San Marcos CISD board set for September regular meeting

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees is set for its September regular meeting.

The board will discuss and take possible action regarding consideration of seven single-member districts. The change would see the makeup of the board change from five trustees representing single-member districts and two at-large trustees to all seven trustees each representing one district.

Alongside the consideration to move to seven single-member districts, the board will also consider and take action to reactivate the Citizens Advisory Committee on seven single-member districts.

In other business, the trustees will consider approval of a proposed plan for tuition reimbursement for employees seeking advanced degrees.

The board will also consider approval of an extension of emergency paid sick leave for district employees. According to the board’s agenda book, “a need continues to exist to continue to provide district employees with five emergency paid sick leave days in response to a positive Covid-19 test for the 2022-2023 school year. Since the start of the school year, our employees have tested positive a total of 66 times, with 32 (49%) of these occurring from August 22-29, 2022.”

The emergency paid sick leave would be limited to five total days — the amount of days recommended by the CDC for self-isolation after contracting COVID-19 — and would only apply in the case of a positive result for the employee and not when a family member has been exposed or tests positive. Evidence of a positive test result would be needed to qualify for the sick leave.

The trustees will also consider action to accept both the DeZavala Elementary School Renovation Bond Project and the Miller Middle School Renovation Bond Project. It is SMCISD’s Board Policy that requires the board to accept a construction project in order for final payment to take place.

In closed session, the board will conduct a Level III Grievance Hearing of parents on behalf of a child. The trustees will also discuss high school matters with legal counsel. The board will convene in open session to take any necessary action on items discussed in closed session.

SMCISD’s regular board meeting is set for Monday at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/320.