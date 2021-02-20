San Marcos CISD board trustee arrested for DWI

San Marcos Consolidated ISD board trustee, and former San Marcos mayoral candidate, Juan Miguel Arredondo was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

Arredondo, 29, was arrested by the San Marcos Police Department for DWI on Thursday and was released from the Hays County Jail on $1,500 surety bond.

Arredondo said it’s with “great remorse” that he apologizes for the actions that resulted in his arrest.

“I am sorry to my family, friends, and to everyone in San Marcos who I represent,” Arredondo said in a statement. “I understand my actions affect my community and that my conduct carries with it a lot of consequences, both legal and professional. I cannot overstate my gratitude for the public’s understanding, support and thoughts during this time. I intend to work doubly hard to continue to deserve that support and to restore the public’s confidence in me.”

Arredondo was previously arrested for DWI in April 2019. In a statement following his 2019 arrest, he said he suffered from alcohol use disorder — a form of alcoholism — and was seeking treatment and support to “overcome this addiction.”

Following Thursday’s arrest, Arredondo said “while relapse is discouraging and disappointing it can also be an opportunity for change and reflection.”

“I will engage in immediate, corrective actions to ensure this kind of personal conduct is never repeated,” Arredondo said, adding that he will seek professional help. “Contrition is not complete until I openly use myself as an example in our community to pave the way for better choices. I continue to reflect on the events that led up to my relapse and arrest and the gaps in my recovery plan.”

Arredondo was reelected to the SMCISD board for a third term in November. An SMCISD spokesperson told the Daily Record the board is aware of the situation but wants to gather additional information before commenting.

Arredondo advanced to a runoff for San Marcos mayor during the Nov. 3, 2020 election, but lost to incumbent Jane Hughson on Dec. 8.

Arredondo said he remains committed to providing critical aid to the community and amplifying “the voices of the most vulnerable.”

“I am reminded that in order to best serve my community, I must take care of myself,” he said.

Additional information regarding Arredondo’s arrest was not available at the time of publication.

This story has been updated since its first publication.