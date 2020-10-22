San Marcos CISD trustees approve $500 bonus for staff

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time $500 retention incentive during Monday’s regular meeting.

With the board’s approval, employees who were employed by the district on Sept. 1 and remain employed through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year will be paid $500 on Dec. 18, 2020. Employees who accept the retention incentive but don’t complete the year, either voluntarily or involuntarily, will have to reimburse the district.

“I think it’s important, in December, to make this payment to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication for our students, families and the community,” Trustee Kathy Hansen said. “I wish it could be more but, again, like we said we could possibly look at an additional stipend in the springtime.”

The incentive will cost the district approximately $600,000, said James Barton, SMCISD assistant superintendent for business and support services. Barton added that council guidance stated that the “appropriate way to do this is as a retention incentive. So we have to link it to finishing the school year.”

Trustee Lupe Costilla expressed concerns regarding the money’s tie to retaining employees, citing the belief that the district should pay the $500 regardless of retention.

“I’m having a hard time that we’re connecting this amount, or whatever amount we might decide, to COVID and what’s going on,” Costilla said. “Yes, everybody is working hard. I think our administrators, our custodians, everybody has put in a lot of hard work giving what has transpired.”

Trustee Miguel Arredondo said he hoped the board could craft a motion that would give employees funds in their next paycheck, hoping to aid employees before December.

“I think it’s not just about retaining them through the end of the school year,” Arredondo said. “I don’t think some of our staff are going to make it Christmas after talking to some of them like our teachers in particular … Again, I think there’s a big difference between compensating employees for what they’ve got through thus far and then also compensating them or providing another additional incentive to stay with the ISD through the duration of the academic year.”

Trustee Anne Halsey pitched providing an additional $500 to give employees a total of $1,000, citing that she didn’t believe the retention incentive was adequate aid.

While concerns arose about the funding, the motion to provide the $500 retention incentive passed unanimously.

In other business, the trustees approved the hiring of an additional social emotional counselor and an academic counselor. The board approved a corresponding budget amendment for the additional counselors, which will cost the district $161,576.

The trustees also approved 2020-2021 T-Tess Appraisers. SMCISD has utilized the Evaluation and Support System to appraise teachers since the 2015-2016 school year.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.