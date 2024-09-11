San Marcos City Clerk introduces new process to request vital records

The San Marcos City Clerk’s Office has a new tool that allows customers to request birth and death certificates online. The change streamlines the process of obtaining vital records, enhancing public service and efficiency.

The city has partnered with Permitium, a third-party vital records software provider, to introduce the service in San Marcos. The software, which is used in more than 300 counties and 20 states, allows community members to complete the entire process online, including making requests and payments. Previously, customers were only able to complete the process in-person and by appointment.

“The new online system reflects our commitment to improving service delivery for the public,” said San Marcos City Clerk Elizabeth Trevino. “We understand that obtaining vital records is important to everyone, and by making this process more accessible and simple, we hope to better serve the community.”

Requests for vital records made through the online system must meet eligibility requirements. For births within the past 75 years and deaths within the past 25 years, only immediate family members of the individual named on the record are eligible to request a copy. Those with any other relationship must present legal documentation, such as a court order establishing guardianship. Legal representatives of qualified applicants must provide documentation that demonstrates a direct and tangible interest in the record being requested.

To request a vital record, visit sanmarcostx.gov/vitalrecords. Online requests will be processed during normal business hours, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Orders with expedited service will not be mailed until the next business day if received after 1:30 p.m.

Customers with questions about the process may contact City Clerk staff at 512-393-8090 or cityclerk@sanmarcostx. gov.