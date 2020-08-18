San Marcos dubbed ‘Beautiful Hill Country Retirement Town’

San Marcos was recently dubbed a “Beautiful Hill Country Retirement Town in an article featured in Southern Living magazine’s August edition.

The lifestyle publication highlighted the San Marcos River and Kissing Tree — a community for homeowners 55 years and older — calling the city a modern and convenient place to retire.

“San Marcos is a unique place that caters to the lifestyles of people of all ages,” City of San Marcos Director of Destination Services Rebecca Ybarra-Ramirez said in a statement. “We are excited to see the city’s abundant opportunities for the vibrant and active retired adult receiving recognition in this national magazine.”

The distinction given in Southern Living falls among similar rankings given by Forbes, which named San Marcos the best city for retirement in Texas in 2018 and one of the top 25 cities in the U.S. for retirement in 2015.